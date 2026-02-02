Janet Street-Porter announces her fifth marriage live on TV
- Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter has announced she married for the fifth time.
- The 79-year-old revealed on Monday, 2 February, that she and her partner, Peter Spanton, tied the knot over the weekend.
- She shared the news in a video broadcast during a live episode of the ITV talk show.
- Street-Porter was accompanied by her new husband and their dog, Badger, in the announcement.
- She stated, "I finally did it, waited to the last for the best," regarding her latest marriage.
