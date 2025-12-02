Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford told off live on air in awkward moment
- Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford was reportedly stunned after being scolded live on air by Jeff Brazier.
- Brazier, who hosts the ITV show's competition segment, had complimented Langsford on her outfit.
- The incident occurred on Monday, 1 December, during the announcement of the broadcaster's Christmas competition.
- Brazier interrupted Langsford and other panellists who were speaking over his segment.
- He told Langsford that compliments should not "eat into my competition time" and instructed her not to speak when he gives a compliment in future.