Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford appeared stunned after Jeff Brazier scolded her live on air.

Brazier, who regularly hosts the ITV show’s competition segment, complimented the panellist on her outfit before announcing the details of the broadcaster’s Christmas competition on Monday (1 December).

The panel then began speaking over his segment, and he later told Langsford, “I'm sorry, Ruth, when I give compliments, I don't want it to eat into my competition time.

“So next time, if I say a nice compliment, don't say anything.”

Langsford replied: “Your wish is my command!”.