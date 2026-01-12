Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lorraine Kelly’s father given touching tribute by ITV following ‘shocking’ death

  • Lorraine Kelly's father, John Kelly, has died at the age of 84.
  • He passed away on Saturday, 10 January, after slipping on an outdoor path in his hometown of East Kilbride.
  • Lorraine described her father's death as a 'shock' on Instagram.
  • ITV paid tribute to John, and Christine Lampard stepped in to present Lorraine’s talk show, extending condolences to the family.
  • “It goes without saying that we are all sending our thoughts and prayers to Lorraine and her family, especially to her mum Anne,” Lampard said.
