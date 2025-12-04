Lotto player wins $1million after split-second decision at cash register
A 33-year-old man from Michigan won a $1 million prize after picking up a ticket left on a counter by another gas station customer.
The unnamed winner purchased the $10 Blazing Suits ticket at Fawaz Petroleum LLC in Detroit after it had been set aside by another customer.
“I scratched the ticket off and couldn’t believe it when I saw it was a $1 million winner!” the lucky player said. “I never would have thought I’d win such a large lottery prize, so it’s truly a blessing.”
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of approximately $693,000 and plans to save the money.
He said he plans to save the jackpot, adding, “Winning is a great feeling, but it’s also a lot of pressure because your mind starts thinking of all the different things you can do with this amount of money.”
