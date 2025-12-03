One man’s trash...Lotto winner hits $1M prize on ticket turned down by another player

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One man’s trash is another man’s ticket to $1 million.

A lucky 33‑year-old man from Michigan turned a simple impulse purchase into a life‑changing win, all because someone else passed on a lottery ticket.

The anonymous player bought a $10 ticket from the instant‑game Blazing Suits at the Fawaz Petroleum LLC, located at 19245 Schoolcraft Road in Detroit.

“There was a Blazing Suits ticket set aside on the counter that someone else had decided not to purchase, so I purchased it,” the unnamed man told the Michigan Lottery. “I scratched the ticket off and couldn’t believe it when I saw it was a $1 million winner! I never would have thought I’d win such a large lottery prize, so it’s truly a blessing.”

When claiming the prize at Lottery headquarters, the man opted for a one‑time lump‑sum payment of about $693,000, rather than receiving the full amount over time.

A man in Michigan was extra lucky playing the ticket another customer turned down - it netted him a $1 million jackpot. ( AFP via Getty Images )

He said he plans to save the jackpot.

“Winning is a great feeling, but it’s also a lot of pressure because your mind starts thinking of all the different things you can do with this amount of money,” the man said.

Officials with the Michigan Lottery, including Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli, congratulated the winner and noted that games such as Blazing Suits help fund Michigan schools.

“In Fiscal Year 2025, the Lottery contributed more than $1 billion to the School Aid Fund for the seventh consecutive year,” Shkreli said in a statement.

Since its launch in June, Blazing Suits has awarded over $14 million in prizes statewide. The $10 tickets offer a top prize of $1 million, with over $32 million in total prizes still available, including two more $1 million top prizes and 15 $2,000 prizes.

In 2024, Michigan players won almost $1.8 billion from instant lottery games.