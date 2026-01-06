Reality TV star takes brave next step after traumatic birth and PTSD
- Former Made in Chelsea star, Louise Thompson, has commenced fertility treatment in her bid to have a second child.
- Her decision follows a near-fatal birth experience with her son, Leo, in November 2021, which led to her suffering from PTSD.
- Thompson has faced significant health challenges, including a total colectomy, ulcerative colitis, lupus, and a diagnosis of hydrosalpinx.
- Despite these past difficulties, she and her partner, Ryan Libbey, now feel ready to expand their family.
- She has started fertility injections, specifically Menopur, and has previously considered surrogacy as an option.