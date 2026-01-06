Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reality TV star takes brave next step after traumatic birth and PTSD

Louise Thompson says she will never have another child after traumatic birth
  • Former Made in Chelsea star, Louise Thompson, has commenced fertility treatment in her bid to have a second child.
  • Her decision follows a near-fatal birth experience with her son, Leo, in November 2021, which led to her suffering from PTSD.
  • Thompson has faced significant health challenges, including a total colectomy, ulcerative colitis, lupus, and a diagnosis of hydrosalpinx.
  • Despite these past difficulties, she and her partner, Ryan Libbey, now feel ready to expand their family.
  • She has started fertility injections, specifically Menopur, and has previously considered surrogacy as an option.
