Louise Thompson rushed to hospital before going into septic shock, fiancé reveals

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson went into septic shock after being rushed to hospital after suffering abdominal pain.

The 34-year-old, who recently opened up about her agonising birth with her son Leo, which has prevented her from having a second child, has been in hospital for two weeks, according to her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

On the latest episode of the couple’s He Said, She Said podcast, which was released on Wednesday (13 November),, Libbey delivered an emotional update on Thompson, admitting: “I don’t know how much more she can take.”

Libbey explained that he had returned home from a weekend away to find Thompson, who has Lupus, “rolling around in heaps of pain” and eventually took her to A&E and a “few hours later she was on the operating table”.

He told listeners that Thompson was operated on “in the same tummy area that she’s been recovering from since earlier this year with her stoma surgery”.

However, complications arose after the surgery and Thompson went into septic shock. Fortunately, Libbey reassured fans that Thompson is making a recovery and is now out of the intensive care unit.

Louise Thompson (R) and Ryan Libbey in April 2017 ( Getty )

Speaking about the aftermath, Libbey said: “It’s soul destroying, it takes the wind right out of your sails.

“It leaves you completely dumbfounded because you don’t know why someone would deserve to go through countless bouts of bad health like this.

“I can’t believe we’re back in this situation. My heartbeat is skipping around all over the place which is an indication of how heavy and raw it all feels. It’s very unexpected and a difficult pill to swallow. It’s completely broken me.”

He added that Thompson hopes to be home for their son’s third birthday on Thursday (14 November), explaining that “she’s worried about letting him down”.

On Instagram, Thompson shared her own update fro her hopsital bed, writing: “I really hate to say it but I’ve been back in hospital feeling very poorly (I feel like the word ‘poorly’ warrants the label of an Onomatopoeia - everything about it resembles elderly, frail illnessy stuff).

“As I say it I feel like a grandma blowing out bubbles for words. It looks and sounds sick. Like I did. Even though I’m also confusingly only 34 and incredibly strong. Mentally and physically STRONG. If I do say so myself.”

She added: ”There have been beacons of kindness EVERYWHERE.

“It’s been needed because oh goodness me it’s been quite scary seeing my body laden with so many foreign objects. I’m amazed I even managed to move with all that in at one point. I literally had a tail dangling out of me. Stitched in. In fact, I felt like an octopus with multiple legs or tubes (turns out a cannula with different entry points is called an octopus too). Great minds. Or a great subconscious mind and memory of mine.

“Ahhh the joy of heavy heavy opioids for getting me through the worst of it. Thank goodness for poppies. Thank goodness for science. Thank goodness for modern medicine. “