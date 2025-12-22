Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis explains all you need to know about Christmas returns and the difference between faulty vs unwanted items

Can you return a wrong Christmas present? Martin Lewis shares your rights
  • Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, appeared on This Morning to explain consumer rights regarding returning Christmas presents.
  • He clarified the distinctions between return policies for items purchased in-store and those bought online.
  • Lewis also differentiated between returning products that are faulty and those that are simply unwanted.
  • He advised consumers to test expensive presents before gifting them to ensure they are working correctly.
  • This recommendation aims to prevent issues with faulty items once the exchange period has expired.
