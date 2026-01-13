Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Spice Girls’ Mel C shares incredible workout routine on her birthday

Mel C turns 52 as star shares incredible workout routine
  • Mel C, known as Sporty Spice, celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday, 12 January.
  • She marked the occasion by sharing a carousel of images and videos on Instagram, showcasing her challenging fitness routine.
  • Her workout included performing a plank with a 20kg plate on her back.
  • Another image depicted the singer doing a side plank whilst holding a dumbbell.
  • All her former Spice Girls bandmates sent her birthday well wishes.
