Spice Girls’ Mel C shares incredible workout routine on her birthday
- Mel C, known as Sporty Spice, celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday, 12 January.
- She marked the occasion by sharing a carousel of images and videos on Instagram, showcasing her challenging fitness routine.
- Her workout included performing a plank with a 20kg plate on her back.
- Another image depicted the singer doing a side plank whilst holding a dumbbell.
- All her former Spice Girls bandmates sent her birthday well wishes.