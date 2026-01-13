Sporty Spice Mel C shows off her gruelling fitness routine as the singer celebrated her 52nd birthday.

In a carousel of images and videos posted to Instagram on Monday (12 January), Sporty Spice can be seen doing a challenging workout which involves her performing a plank with a 20kg plate on her back.

Living up to her on-stage moniker, in another image the singer can be seen performing a side plank with a dumbbell .

The star received an array of birthday well wishes as she turned 52, including from all of her former Spice Girls bandmates.