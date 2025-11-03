These are the reasons why Brits don’t like talking about money
- A new UK survey indicates women are significantly less comfortable discussing finances with friends than men, with only 39 per cent of women compared to 50 per cent of men.
- Commissioned by the Government-backed Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) for Talk Money Week, the research also highlighted an age disparity, showing older individuals (55+) are less comfortable than younger adults (18-34).
- Among the over 2,400 UK participants, common reasons for reluctance included embarrassment, fear of judgement, and feelings of personal failure.
- MaPS senior policy manager Jackie Spencer said that open money conversations can alleviate stress and anxiety, leading to more informed financial decisions.
- MaPS encourages people to engage in money discussions, providing advice on managing emotions, active listening, avoiding blame, staying on topic, and knowing where to seek further help.