These are the reasons why Brits don’t like talking about money

  • A new UK survey indicates women are significantly less comfortable discussing finances with friends than men, with only 39 per cent of women compared to 50 per cent of men.
  • Commissioned by the Government-backed Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) for Talk Money Week, the research also highlighted an age disparity, showing older individuals (55+) are less comfortable than younger adults (18-34).
  • Among the over 2,400 UK participants, common reasons for reluctance included embarrassment, fear of judgement, and feelings of personal failure.
  • MaPS senior policy manager Jackie Spencer said that open money conversations can alleviate stress and anxiety, leading to more informed financial decisions.
  • MaPS encourages people to engage in money discussions, providing advice on managing emotions, active listening, avoiding blame, staying on topic, and knowing where to seek further help.
