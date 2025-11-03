Study reveals why women find money conversations harder than men

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women are significantly less likely than men to feel comfortable discussing their finances with friends, a new survey suggests.

Published to coincide with Talk Money Week (3-7 November), the research found that only 39 per cent of women felt comfortable discussing money with friends, compared to 50 per cent of men.

Commissioned by the Government-backed Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), the study also revealed an age disparity, with just 37 per cent of those aged 55 and over comfortable discussing finances, versus 56 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds.

Across the more than 2,400 UK participants, common reasons cited for the reluctance included embarrassment, a fear of judgment, and feelings of personal failure.

“Money conversations don’t need to be polished or perfect, they just need to happen,” Jackie Spencer, senior policy and propositions manager at MaPS, said.

“Taking control of money, talking openly about it and sharing the burden that money worries can cause often helps people feel less stressed or anxious and more in control. It also helps people make better, more informed financial decisions.”

Women are much less likely than men to feel comfortable discussing their finances with their friends ( Getty/iStock )

Research was carried out by Opinium in September.

Here are some suggestions from the MaPS for having conversations about money:

1. Manage emotions. It is normal to feel emotional when talking about money but try to stay calm and focused. If needed, set aside another time to process your feelings so you can think clearly during the conversation.

2. Listen without interrupting. Talking over each other can often lead to arguments. Let each person speak fully. If interruptions happen, gently suggest taking turns so everyone feels heard.

3. Avoid blame or judgment. Try starting sentences with: “I feel” or “I think” instead of “You”. Accusations and negative body language can shut the other person down.

4. Stay on topic. Stick to the money issue at hand. If other concerns come up, save them for another time.

5. Know where to get help. Have contact details ready for charities or support services in case you need outside help to move forward. The free-to-use MoneyHelper service has tools such as a budget planner and savings calculator and guidance on how to talk to a loved one about money.