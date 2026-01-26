Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Simple tips to regain control of your money in 2026

Related: Martin Lewis outlines golden rules to help shift credit card debt
  • Rajan Lakhani, head of money at Plum, suggests the new year is an ideal time for a financial reset to establish better money management habits.
  • The first step involves gaining a clear overview of your finances by checking bank accounts, savings, debts, and regular spending.
  • Review and cancel unused subscriptions, such as streaming services or gym memberships, as forgotten subscriptions cost Britons £1.6 billion annually.
  • Optimise payment plans for services like Netflix or Spotify, considering options with adverts or paying upfront for discounts, and explore 'no-spend' months or savings challenges like the 1p challenge or roundups.
  • Maximise government benefits and tax breaks, including married couples allowance, free childcare hours, child benefits, and ensuring you are on the correct council tax rate.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in