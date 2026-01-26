Simple tips to regain control of your money in 2026
- Rajan Lakhani, head of money at Plum, suggests the new year is an ideal time for a financial reset to establish better money management habits.
- The first step involves gaining a clear overview of your finances by checking bank accounts, savings, debts, and regular spending.
- Review and cancel unused subscriptions, such as streaming services or gym memberships, as forgotten subscriptions cost Britons £1.6 billion annually.
- Optimise payment plans for services like Netflix or Spotify, considering options with adverts or paying upfront for discounts, and explore 'no-spend' months or savings challenges like the 1p challenge or roundups.
- Maximise government benefits and tax breaks, including married couples allowance, free childcare hours, child benefits, and ensuring you are on the correct council tax rate.