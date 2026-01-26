Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With 2026 underway, many are seeking a fresh start, especially with their finances.

While managing money can be challenging, the turn of the year offers an ideal moment to regain control.

Rajan Lakhani, head of money at personal finance app Plum, highlights the importance of a financial reset.

He explains: "Having a financial reset is an opportunity where if you haven’t been managing your finances in a way that you would have wanted to, you can actually start again and start putting into place the behaviours and actions that will then put you in a much stronger position moving forward."

The New Year also brings a crucial sense of optimism, Mr Lakhani adds.

"It’s an opportunity for people to know there are ways out."

Here are five ways to reset your finances in 2026.

open image in gallery Checking bank balances is the first step ( Alamy/PA )

Check your balance

Mr Lakhani says the most important thing whenever people are doing a financial reset is actually knowing where they stand and getting an overview of their finances.

“That begins with looking at your bank account and seeing what money you’ve got,” he says.

“Check your savings account and see how much money is put aside. Also check any debts you may have and check this against what you are spending on a regular basis.

“A lot of this information will be available through your bank statements. Another quick way of doing this is connecting your bank account to a financial app and then you can look at what you’re spending on. Then from having that overview, you know where you stand and you can begin to take the right actions.

“The key thing with this point is not to be fearful because knowledge is power.”

Look at the payments you are making

“Another key thing to do is check and consider what subscriptions you have,” Mr Lakhani says.

“When it comes to streaming for example, it’s challenging now because there are so many organisations, so it’s really important to work out what streaming platform you’re actually using on a regular basis.

“There are some that you might have forgotten. The government did some research that found that the cost of forgotten subscriptions is £1.6 billion a year. Another one that comes up quite often at the start is the year is when people join the gym and then after a few months, they might start not going regularly but are still paying for the subscription.”

open image in gallery Work out what streaming platform you’re using on a regular basis ( Getty/iStock )

Check what payment plans you’re on

“You can also check if you are on the right payment plans,” Mr Lakhani adds.

“For example, Netflix and Spotify have different plan options, some of which come with adverts. Some want you to pay the extra money to avoid the ads but you need to ask yourself if that will help you with your finances moving forward.

“It’s really important to make sure that you’re picking the right plan for you and your circumstances. If you are going to continue to pay for it, also make sure you’re paying for it the right way.

“Sometimes you get a discount if you pay up front and there are also gift vouchers available. So, making sure that you know you are using that money in the right way and making the most of your subscriptions as well.”

Try finance challenges

Mr Lakhani also mentions a current popular trend at the moment that people are using for their financial reset. “The no-spend month is a really good way to achieve a financial reset,” he says.

“This involves stopping spending on non-essentials like clothing, days out, takeaways as well as smaller frequent purchases like buying a coffee or making quick trips to the shop or buying snacks.

“A lot of us will go out at lunchtime and buy lunch and that can become quite expensive quite quickly. Making your own lunch could save you a lot of money actually.”

“There are other challenges you can take part in that can help you start your financial reset. One of the most popular ones at Plum is the 1p challenge. This is a year-long money-saving method where you can save one penny on the first day and add an extra penny each day for the next 365 days. So by the end of the year, you’ll have saved almost £668.

“Also consider roundups – these round up all your purchases to the nearest pound. The amount you save depends on how much you spend but most people find they don’t notice the money leaving their account when using a roundup tool, and the savings add up quite quickly.

“I think that’s the key thing with these challenges is they’re automated and you’re not having to think that you have to put this money aside, it is done automatically.”

Maximise all benefits available

“Lastly is making sure that you are maximising on the different benefits and tax breaks that you might be able to get from the government,” Mr Lakhani says.

“For example, if you’re a married couple, there’s a married couples allowance so you may be eligible for that if you’ve got children. Also make sure that you are taking advantage of free childcare hours but also making sure that you know if your earnings are appropriate and then you can maybe access child benefits as well.

“Another important thing to check is your council tax bill and make sure you are on the right rate, that could save you significant amounts of money as well.”