Tourists told to stay away from US beauty spot

Exploring Glacier National Park, Montana (4K)
  • Glacier National Park in Montana has been placed on Fodor's 'No' list for 2026, advising travellers to avoid it due to overtourism.
  • The park's inclusion is driven by 'last-chance tourism' as its glaciers rapidly shrink, leading to severe congestion, increased litter, and disturbance to wildlife.
  • Environmental issues cited include heightened carbon emissions impacting air quality and trail congestion, making maintenance difficult and rescue efforts challenging.
  • Michael Jamison of the National Parks Conservation Association highlighted a significant disconnect between the urgency to see natural wonders and the environmental damage caused by surges in visitor numbers.
  • Fodor's clarified that the 'No' list is not a call for boycotts but a recommendation for temporary restraint, encouraging visitors to consider alternative destinations from its 'Go' list instead.
