Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

First ever Youth Culture Museum to open its doors next year

(Museum of Youth Culture)
  • The world's first Museum of Youth Culture is scheduled to open its permanent brick-and-mortar space in London in spring 2026.
  • Located at the St Pancras Campus behind Camden High Street, the museum will occupy a 6,500-square-foot site.
  • It will feature three galleries displaying a national collection of youth culture, including items such as band t-shirts, rave flyers, and dub sound systems.
  • The museum plans to host educational music production workshops, a cafe, a record store, and various talks and community events.
  • Founder Jon Swinstead emphasised that the museum aims to be a participatory space, celebrating overlooked stories and highlighting youth culture's role in driving innovation and community.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in