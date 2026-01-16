Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Green cars are surging in popularity. Here’s why

Grey is still the UK’s most popular car colour
Grey is still the UK’s most popular car colour (Getty/iStock)
  • Green-coloured car sales in the UK reached a 21-year high in 2025, with 99,793 new registrations, driven by the increasing demand for electric models.
  • This made green the seventh most popular car colour, capturing 4.9 per cent of the market, as electric car buyers aim to highlight their environmental credentials.
  • Overall battery electric new car uptake saw a record 473,348 units registered in 2025, marking a 23.9 per cent rise from the previous year.
  • Grey remained the UK’s most popular new car colour for the eighth consecutive year, accounting for 27.6 per cent of all new cars registered.
  • The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders noted that while monochrome colours remain popular, the surge in green reflects the growing trend of electrified cars.
