What is panic pricing? And how does that affect people making New Year’s Eve hotel bookings?

  • Last-minute hotel bookings for New Year's Eve lead to significant global price increases, a phenomenon dubbed 'panic pricing'.
  • Data indicates that average prices for a three-night stay around New Year's can surge by over 200 per cent in major cities, such as New York (218 per cent) and Edinburgh (316 per cent).
  • To avoid these inflated costs, travellers are advised to book their New Year's Eve accommodation a full year in advance.
  • Booking three to six months ahead can also secure substantial savings, as hotel groups typically open their room inventory early at regular default rates.
  • The optimal period for securing major holiday travel savings generally concludes around Halloween (31 October), with prices tending to rise thereafter.
