Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce reaches final stage
- Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially finalised their divorce, bringing an end to their 19-year marriage.
- A Nashville, Tennessee, judge issued the order on Tuesday, dissolving the union of the Oscar-winning actor and the Grammy-winning country singer.
- Judge Stephanie J. Williams confirmed that the couple's agreements regarding asset division and child custody were sufficient, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.
- Kidman initiated divorce proceedings in September, with all financial and custody matters settled and signed on the day of her initial filing.
- Under the agreed plan, Kidman will serve as the primary residential parent for their two teenage daughters, with neither parent requiring child or spousal support.