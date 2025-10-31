Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ozzy Osbourne’s grandson pays tribute to late rockstar by recreating infamous bat moment

Kelly Osbourne's son makes sweet Halloween tribute to grandad Ozzy
  • Kelly Osbourne's two-year-old son, Sidney, paid a Halloween tribute to his grandfather Ozzy Osbourne.
  • Sidney recreated Ozzy's infamous 1982 bat-biting incident by pretending to bite the head off a cuddly toy bat in a TikTok video.
  • Kelly Osbourne captioned the post, 'Learned from the greatest, Papa!', referencing the original event where Ozzy believed the bat was not real and subsequently required rabies shots.
  • Ozzy Osbourne, known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away in July.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in