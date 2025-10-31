Kelly Osbourne’s son makes Halloween tribute to Ozzy by ‘biting off a bat’s head’

Kelly Osbourne’s son made a sweet Halloween tribute to grandfather Ozzy by recreating one of his most infamous moments.

In a TikTok uploaded on Thursday (30 October), Kelly’s son Sidney, 2, can be seen holding a cuddly toy bat, before pretending to bite its head off.

“Learned from the greatest, Papa!”, she captioned the post, in reference to the Ozzy biting the head off a bat whilst performing in 1982.

The Prince of Darkness, who passed away in July, later said that he did not think the animal was real before biting it. He was forced to get rabies shots after the incident.