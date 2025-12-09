Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top cruise firm to offer larger cabins for families

P&O Cruises new five berth cabins will give families a new accommodation option
P&O Cruises new five berth cabins will give families a new accommodation option (P&O Cruises)
  • P&O Cruises is set to introduce new five-berth cabins on three of its ships, Arvia, Britannia, and Iona, starting from summer 2026.
  • This move aims to make holidays at sea more appealing for larger families, as cruise lines typically allow a maximum of four guests per cabin.
  • Fifty new five-berth cabins will be added across the three vessels, featuring a double bed, a sofa bed for two, and an additional top bunk.
  • The expanded accommodation options will include balcony cabins and conservatory mini suites, allowing families of five to stay together in one space.
  • Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises, highlighted that these new cabins will make family holidays easier, more comfortable, and better value.
