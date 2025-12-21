Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paris Hilton unveils extravagant Christmas decorations

Paris Hilton unveils lavish pink Christmas decorations adorning mansion
  • Paris Hilton has transformed her home into a pink winter wonderland with lavish Christmas decorations.
  • The TV personality and entrepreneur, 44, shared a glimpse of her festive decor in an Instagram post.
  • Her elaborate display includes at least three Christmas trees, glittering wreaths adorning staircases, and fairy lights on the house's exterior and a fountain.
  • Hilton expressed her delight, stating she is "obsessed with all the light-up butterflies on the trees."
  • She described the festive scene as feeling like a "Beverly Hills Winter Wonderland."
