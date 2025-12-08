Birds of a Feather co-star gives emotional update on Pauline Quirke
- Linda Robson shared details of a recent visit with her former Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke, following Quirke's dementia diagnosis.
- Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Robson stated they met for a meal three or four weeks prior, describing Quirke as 'happy' and 'really enjoying it'.
- Robson expressed reassurance that Quirke 'was being looked after really well' during their outing.
- Pauline Quirke was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 at the age of 61 and has since withdrawn from public life.
- Quirke's son, Charlie, is planning an upcoming trek to raise awareness and honour his mother's life and career.