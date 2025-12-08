Linda Robson has spoken warmly about a recent visit with her former Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke following news of Quirke’s dementia diagnosis.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday (8 December), Robson said they met “three or four weeks ago” for a meal, describing Quirke as “happy” and “really enjoying it”.

She said the outing reassured her that Quirke "was being looked after really well".

Quirke, who was diagnosed in 2021 at the age of 61, has withdrawn from public life. Quirke’s son Charlie said his upcoming trek aims to “raise awareness” and reflect the history of his mother’s life and career.