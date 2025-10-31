Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New £12m Viking world to open at major UK theme park

Valgard: Realm of the Vikings coming to Paultons Park in May 2026
Valgard: Realm of the Vikings coming to Paultons Park in May 2026 (Paultons Park)
  • Paultons Park is undertaking a £12m Viking-themed expansion, named "Valgard: Realm of the Vikings", set to open in May 2026.
  • The new area will introduce two thrill rides: "Drakon", the park's first inverting rollercoaster with a vertical lift hill, and "Vild Swing", which will swirl riders 12 metres high.
  • The existing "Cobra" ride will be transformed into "Raven", a bobsled adventure, as part of the new Viking-themed section.
  • "Valgard" will also feature a Nordic-themed, high-capacity restaurant and a new playground, with a third water-based ride planned for 2027.
  • James Mancey, deputy managing director, stated the investment aims to deliver the best guest experience, increasing adrenaline levels while still catering to younger visitors.
