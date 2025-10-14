Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Health warning issued after toxic substances found in period products

Parents make daughters 'period boards' to help them through menstruation
  • Campaigners are urging the UK government to introduce stricter regulations on chemicals and metals found in tampons, pads, and reusable period products.
  • Studies over the past two decades have identified toxic substances, including pesticides like glyphosate and heavy metals, in menstrual products, with some exceeding safe limits.
  • These detected chemicals and metals are linked to serious health concerns such as hormone disruption, reduced fertility, and various cancers, particularly as they can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream.
  • Despite these findings, period products in the UK are currently less regulated than items like candles, with no specific laws requiring ingredient disclosure or preventing chemical residues.
  • Calls for change include independent product testing, mandatory ingredient listing by manufacturers, and ensuring safe products in public facilities, with a petition gaining significant support and a government consultation anticipated.
