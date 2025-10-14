Calls for government to crack down on chemicals and metals found in period products

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Campaigners are calling for a government crackdown on the regulation of chemicals and metals found in tampons, pads and reusable period products.

Studies going back two decades have found toxic substances and heavy metals in menstrual products, from arsenic to biocidal silver.

This year, research by the Women’s Environmental Network (WEN) and the Pesticide Action Network (PAN UK) uncovered pesticides in tampons at 40 times the safe limit for drinking water.

Yet period products are still “less regulated than candles” in the UK, Helen Lynn, senior consultant and research fellow at WEN told The Independent.

“[Candles] are under General Product Safety Regulations and they have a requirement to label certain heavy metals in them, and tampons don't,” she explained.

"Despite two decades of evidence, political debates and growing public outrage, regulation has barely moved. WEN is leading the call for change - demanding regulation that delivers safe products. This is the tipping point. Without urgent action, millions will remain exposed every single month.”

open image in gallery Toxic chemicals and heavy metals have been found in tampons, pads and even reusable period products, campaigners warn ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Currently in the UK, products are covered by the General Product Safety Regulations 2005, which ensure products are safe for consumer use and must have clear warnings about the risks.

However, there is a “regulatory vacuum” when it comes to the chemical safety of period products, experts at WEN warn. There is no specific law beyond consumer legislation requiring manufacturers to list the ingredients in products or a rule to prevent chemical residue from ending up in period products.

Chemicals and heavy metals detected in tampons, pads and period pants have been linked to hormone disruption, reduced fertility, cancers and other serious health impacts. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals are especially linked to gynaecological disorders and reproductive diseases, such as endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

One 2019 study found phthalates in UK pads, which are used to make plastics more flexible and to help fragrances last longer in cosmetic products. However, it has also been linked with infertility.

Another 2023 report by Which? found some period pants, which are marketed as being eco-friendly, contained silver-based textile treatments as an antimicrobial to help reduce odours. But silver could also kill beneficial bacteria on the skin.

open image in gallery There is currently no regulation to ensure period products are safe, campaigners say ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Researchers also found traces of glyphosate at high levels in menstrual products, including tampons, according to a report in May.

It is the world’s most commonly used herbicide, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified it as “probably carcinogenic” in 2015. Researchers have also linked glyphosate to other serious health conditions such as Parkinson’s.

High levels of these chemicals and metals in tampons are concerning, they say, because they can be absorbed through the vagina directly into the bloodstream.

Campaigners are now urging the government to introduce regulations to ensure all period products are safe from harmful residues. They also want independent testing of period products, a legal requirement for manufacturers to disclose all ingredients and additives used, and to make sure all period products provided in schools and public facilities are safe with materials and ingredients listed.

In March, Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle put forward an amendment to the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill, calling for period products to be regulated within a year of the law being passed. The amendment received considerable support in the House of Lords, but was ultimately rejected.

Martin Wrigley, the Liberal Democrat MP for Newton Abbot, tabled an Early Day Motion on harmful chemicals in period products in June, suggesting there should be a legal requirement for manufacturers to disclose ingredients.

A new petition by WEN, calling for legislation to ban toxic chemicals and heavy metals in period products, has gained more than 44,000 signatures and will be presented at the House of Lords next week.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the need for further research and testing on period product safety ahead of launching a consultation on this issue shortly.

“Any changes will be made on a case-by-case basis and agreed by parliament to ensure we preserve our status as a global leader in product regulation, supporting businesses and protecting consumers as part of our Plan for Change.”