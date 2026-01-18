Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pete Wicks introduces new puppy after French Bulldog’s death

Pete Wicks Welcomes New Family Member After Loss 'Broke His Heart'
  • Pete Wicks, star of The Only Way is Essex, has welcomed a new puppy named Rodney.
  • The adoption follows the recent death of his beloved French bulldog, Peggy, which Wicks said "broke his heart."
  • Wicks clarified that getting another dog is not about replacing Peggy, but about providing love and a safe home to another animal in need.
  • He expressed gratitude to Dogs Trust for facilitating the adoption of Rodney.
  • Wicks shared pictures and footage of Rodney with his other French bulldog, Eric.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in