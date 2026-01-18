Pete Wicks introduces new puppy after French Bulldog’s death
- Pete Wicks, star of The Only Way is Essex, has welcomed a new puppy named Rodney.
- The adoption follows the recent death of his beloved French bulldog, Peggy, which Wicks said "broke his heart."
- Wicks clarified that getting another dog is not about replacing Peggy, but about providing love and a safe home to another animal in need.
- He expressed gratitude to Dogs Trust for facilitating the adoption of Rodney.
- Wicks shared pictures and footage of Rodney with his other French bulldog, Eric.