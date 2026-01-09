Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate celebrates 44th birthday with ‘deeply personal’ video message

Princess of Wales reflects on being 'deeply grateful' in heartfelt message on 44th birthday
  • The Princess of Wales celebrated her 44th birthday on Friday, 9 January 2026.
  • To mark the occasion, she released a video message, the final instalment of her 'deeply personal' Mother Nature series.
  • In the message, signed off by Kate, she expressed deep gratitude and reflected on how nature has helped her heal.
  • She also emphasised the power of nature and creativity in fostering collective healing.
  • Her birthday falls just days before the first anniversary of her announcement of cancer remission in early 2025.
In full

