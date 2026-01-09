Kate celebrates 44th birthday with ‘deeply personal’ video message
- The Princess of Wales celebrated her 44th birthday on Friday, 9 January 2026.
- To mark the occasion, she released a video message, the final instalment of her 'deeply personal' Mother Nature series.
- In the message, signed off by Kate, she expressed deep gratitude and reflected on how nature has helped her heal.
- She also emphasised the power of nature and creativity in fostering collective healing.
- Her birthday falls just days before the first anniversary of her announcement of cancer remission in early 2025.