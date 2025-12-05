Princess of Wales gives sneak peek inside special royal Christmas event
- The Princess of Wales has shared insights into the preparations for her annual Christmas carol service.
- A video on the joint YouTube account of Kate and the Prince of Wales features stars like Dame Mary Berry, Angellica Bell, and Tom Allen making wreaths for the celebration.
- The Princess will preside over the festive service at Westminster Abbey, which is now in its fifth year.
- The event is expected to welcome 1,600 guests.
- Readings will be given by notable figures, including Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Prince William.