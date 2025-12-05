Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess of Wales gives sneak peek inside special royal Christmas event

Kate shares rare glimpse of special royal Christmas tradition
  • The Princess of Wales has shared insights into the preparations for her annual Christmas carol service.
  • A video on the joint YouTube account of Kate and the Prince of Wales features stars like Dame Mary Berry, Angellica Bell, and Tom Allen making wreaths for the celebration.
  • The Princess will preside over the festive service at Westminster Abbey, which is now in its fifth year.
  • The event is expected to welcome 1,600 guests.
  • Readings will be given by notable figures, including Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Prince William.
