Queen praises artist's beautiful tribute to her rescue dogs

Queen touched by artist's tribute to her beloved rescue dogs
  • Queen Camilla received paintings of her beloved rescue dogs, Bluebell, Beth, and Moley, by local artist Hannah Hurst.
  • The presentation took place on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, during the opening of the Bormham Community Hub in Wiltshire.
  • Camilla expressed her delight, commenting that she would show the 'brilliant' portrait of Moley to the dog.
  • The Queen added that Moley would recognise herself in the painting.
  • Artist Hannah Hurst was initially unaware the dogs belonged to the Queen, having been commissioned by a village farmshop, and was surprised upon discovering their royal ownership.
