Queen touched by artist’s tribute to her beloved rescue dogs

Watch as Queen Camilla receives paintings of her beloved rescue dogs by a local artist, thanking them for their “lovely” work.

The royal was attending the opening of Bormham Community Hub in Wiltshire on Tuesday (28 October) when she was given two portraits of her rescue dogs, Bluebell, Beth, and Moley by artist Hannah Hurst.

When presented with the “brilliant” picture of Moley, who she adopted in February, the Queen said: “I'm going to show it to her – I'm sure she's going to recognise herself.”

Hurst said she was commissioned to paint the artwork by the village’s farmshop, though she only found out the dogs belonged to the Queen when she was later shown a photo of the pets in the arms of Charles and Camilla.

“I nearly fainted on the floor,” she said. “I couldn't believe it.”