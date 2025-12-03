Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rome commuters to get refunds for poor public transport service

Public transport in Rome is notoriously inefficient
Public transport in Rome is notoriously inefficient (Adobe Stock)
  • Rome's public transport operator, Atac, has committed to refunding passengers following an investigation by Italy's competition authority.
  • The probe, launched in February, scrutinised Atac for alleged unfair commercial practices and failures to meet quality standards between 2021 and 2023.
  • Specific issues highlighted included late buses, trains and trams, malfunctioning escalators and lifts, and inadequate security personnel at metro stations.
  • Atac pledged over €3 million for refunds, with annual ticket holders receiving €5 for 2024 and an additional €5 for passes held between 2021 and 2023.
  • The operator also committed to introducing a new mobile app for partial refunds for delays over 15 minutes and investing €2.6 million annually to hire and train staff.
In full

