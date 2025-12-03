Travellers to get €3 million in refunds over late buses and trains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rome’s public transport operator, Atac, has committed to refunding passengers for substandard service.

The announcement from Italy’s competition authority on Wednesday brings an end to its investigation into the publicly run body.

The regulator launched its probe in February, scrutinising Atac for “possible unfair commercial practices” over alleged failures to meet quality standards between 2021 and 2023.

Specific issues highlighted included a lack of punctuality, malfunctioning escalators and lifts, and insufficient security personnel at metro stations.

The investigation has now concluded after Atac pledged to allocate more than €3 million (£2.6 million) for refunds to annual ticket holders.

However, they will receive just a small fraction of what they paid.

open image in gallery Travellers on Rome's metro ( Adobe Stock )

Annual ticket holders for 2024 will receive €5 each, and an extra €5 will be given to holders of annual travel passes in any year between 2021 and 2023, it said.

The annual passes cost €250, excluding concessions.

Atac will also introduce a new mobile app offering partial refunds to users in the event of delays of more than 15 minutes in regular bus, tram or metro services.

Public transport in Rome is notoriously inefficient, but Atac told the regulator that it had improved thanks to EU post-Covid funds and government funding to prepare for this year's Catholic Holy Year.

open image in gallery Public transport in Rome is notoriously inefficient ( Adobe Stock )

The special event, typically held every 25 years, is is expected to draw up to 32 million tourists to the city over the course of 2025.

Atac, which is owned by Rome's municipality, said it was “undergoing a major renovation of its assets and procedures, which has led to visible improvements throughout its operations”.

As part of its commitments, Atac also pledged to hire more staff at metro stations and train existing personnel, with an annual investment of €2.6 million, the authority said.

Atac had no comment on the regulator's announcements.