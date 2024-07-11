Warning to tourists heading to Rome as city under construction

Support truly

All roads might lead to Rome, but when they reach here, they are likely to be dug up, shut off or under renovation.

Tourists have been warned the Italian city is going through a monumental facelift ahead of a likely 32 million tourists for the 2025 Roman Catholic Holy Year.

The Vatican holiday is putting Rome’s antiquated infrastructure under enormous strain.

Taking advantage of the event, a special celebration traditionally held every quarter of a century, Rome has pooled billions of euros of state and European funds to overhaul tourist sites, transport hubs, parks, streets and even its rubbish bins.

The frenzy of work has snarled traffic, to the fury of residents, and left some visitors this summer feeling short-changed as they weave their way through myriad building sites, but Mayor Roberto Gualtieri promises it will all be worth it.

“This is an unmissable opportunity to make structural changes ... and transform Rome,” Gualtieri told Reuters this week. “We are going to get a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative city that enhances its extraordinary heritage.”

A fan sprays water along the gates of the Colosseum to refresh tourists on July 11, 2024 in Rome where temperatures reach 38 degrees celsius ( AFP via Getty Images )

A record 3,200 public construction works are under way, he said, including 322 projects that are deemed essential for the Jubilee, such as the creation of what Gualtieri promises will be “one of the most beautiful squares in the world” by the Vatican.

“We knew work was going on, but we didn’t realise there would be quite so much. It is a bit of a bummer,” said Tom Pagano, a tourist from Sacramento, California, visiting a sun-drenched Rome with his wife and daughter .

“I guess there is so much to see here that you can always find something that isn’t covered in scaffolding,” he added.

The scheme involves shifting a major road junction underground and workmen are pulling overnight shifts to complete the project by December 24, when Pope Francis is due to open St. Peter’s bronze Holy Door and inaugurate the Jubilee.

During a Jubilee, Catholics can obtain special indulgences, or remission of their sins, if they fulfil certain conditions and do good works or make pilgrimages.

The city council has marshalled 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in special Jubilee funding from the state as well as some 3 billion euros from post-pandemic EU funds.

A view shows a construction site in Piazza Pia near the Vatican as major works for the 2025 Roman Catholic Church's Jubilee year are underway across the city in Rome ( REUTERS )

It has also put together financing for a further 4 billion to complete Rome’s third metro line, which will connect the city’s two main basilicas - St. Peter’s and St. John Lateran - and dissect the heart of the art-rich centre.

One of Rome’s busiest squares, Piazza Venezia, has been largely closed to traffic since the start of the year as a specially designed, 185-tonne hydro cutter begins digging an 85-metre deep (280 feet) ring that will eventually encase the new Metro C station, just down the track from the Colosseum.

Before any serious construction can start, workers will have to sift through the top 20 metres of earth, which is known to contain archaeological remains, while ensuring that nearby churches and palazzi don’t suffer subsidence.

Underscoring the old adage that Rome wasn’t built in a day, the Piazza Venezia station will not open for a decade.

Workers are seen at the subway station construction site in central Piazza Venezia in Rome, Italy ( REUTERS )

“It is true that 10 years seems like a lot compared to the timelines for work in Madrid or London, but it is also true that in these stations we are not only handling the engineering but also the archaeology,” said project manager Andrea Sciotti.

The existing metro lines are undergoing major renovations to ensure they can handle the expected crowds, with two of the busiest stations, including that serving the Spanish Steps, about to close for a revamp.

The city is temporarily replacing trams with buses to allow for work on a new tram depot, while visitors arriving at the main railway station are greeted by mesh fencing and clouds of dust as the adjoining bus terminal gets a badly needed new look.

The intense activity has also engulfed tourist attractions. All of Piazza Navona’s three fountains, including the celebrated Fountain of Four Rivers, are boarded up for restoration, likewise the Renaissance fountain in front of the Pantheon.