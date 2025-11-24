Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ruth Langsford makes playful swipe at ex Eamonn Holmes live on air

Ruth Langsford makes thinly veiled swipe at ex Eamonn Holmes live on air
  • Ruth Langsford appeared to make a subtle remark about her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes during a live broadcast of Loose Women.
  • The panel discussed partners' involvement in health, prompted by David Cameron's recent prostate cancer announcement.
  • Myleene Klass stated that men live longer when married, but women live longer when unmarried.
  • Langsford responded to Klass's comment with a smirk and the phrase, 'Good to know'.
  • Langsford and Holmes announced their separation in 2024, after more than two decades together.
