Ruth Langsford makes subtle dig at Eamonn Holmes after divorce

Ruth Langsford appeared to take a subtle swipe at her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes live on air.

On Monday (24 November), the Loose Women panel featuring Langsford, Myleene Klass, Brenda Edwards and Sue Cleaver discussed the question: “How involved are you in your partner’s health?”

It came after David Cameron announced that he had been battling prostate cancer, which he first discovered after his wife Samantha urged him to undergo tests.

After Klass said “it’s a well-known fact” that men live longer when they’re married, but women live longer when they aren’t, Langsford smirked: “Good to know.”

In 2024, Langsford and Holmes announced their split after more than 20 years together.