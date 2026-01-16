Ryanair rules out adding Elon Musk’s Starlink wifi to planes – here’s why
- Ryanair has decided against implementing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Wi-Fi on its aircraft, citing concerns over fuel costs and passenger demand.
- CEO Michael O'Leary stated that the antenna installation would incur a "2 per cent fuel penalty" due to increased weight and drag on their short-haul flights.
- O'Leary believes passengers on average one-hour flights are not willing to pay for Wi-Fi, making the investment unviable for the budget airline.
- This decision contrasts with other major carriers, including Lufthansa, British Airways, Qatar, and United, which are adopting Starlink, often offering it as a complimentary service.
- SpaceX officials dispute Ryanair's fuel impact claims, while an expert suggests Ryanair's business model prioritises price, punctuality, and safety over in-flight amenities like Wi-Fi.