Ryanair rules out adding Elon Musk’s Starlink wifi to planes – here’s why

Ryanair has ruled out the installation of Starlink wifi
Ryanair has ruled out the installation of Starlink wifi (PA Archive)
  • Ryanair has decided against implementing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Wi-Fi on its aircraft, citing concerns over fuel costs and passenger demand.
  • CEO Michael O'Leary stated that the antenna installation would incur a "2 per cent fuel penalty" due to increased weight and drag on their short-haul flights.
  • O'Leary believes passengers on average one-hour flights are not willing to pay for Wi-Fi, making the investment unviable for the budget airline.
  • This decision contrasts with other major carriers, including Lufthansa, British Airways, Qatar, and United, which are adopting Starlink, often offering it as a complimentary service.
  • SpaceX officials dispute Ryanair's fuel impact claims, while an expert suggests Ryanair's business model prioritises price, punctuality, and safety over in-flight amenities like Wi-Fi.
