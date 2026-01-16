Ryanair refuses to install popular feature welcomed by other airlines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite wifi will not be rolled out on Ryanair aircraft due to the impact of fuel costs on short-haul flights.

Airline CEO Michael O’Leary told Reuters on Wednesday that the installation of an antenna on the fuselage – the main body of the aircraft – causes weight and drag, leading to a “two per cent fuel penalty.”

“We don't think our passengers are willing to pay for wifi for an average one-hour flight,” he added.

The budget Irish airline operates thousands of short and mid-haul flights across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, with no wifi services offered to passengers on board.

Starlink, a satellite internet service by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, uses a network of thousands of low Earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed broadband.

Michael Nicolls, VP of Starlink Engineering at SpaceX, responded on X, claiming that “a two per cent fuel impact might be true for legacy terminals, but Starlink’s terminal is much lower profile and more efficient”.

Elon Musk added that O’Leary is “being misinformed”.

Ryanair’s refusal to use Starlink goes against general airline trends. On Tuesday, rival airline Lufthansa announced a deal to install the wifi on its fleet.

Several other carriers, including British Airways, Qatar and United, are already using the technology.

Most commercial airlines adopting the satellite service will offer the service to passengers for free as a complimentary airline amenity.

According to aviation analysts at One Mile At A Time, Ryanair “doesn’t need Starlink, at least not for the foreseeable future”, as the airline’s model is “to compete on schedule and price, and not on product”.

The Independent has contacted Ryanair for comment.

