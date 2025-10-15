United launches free Starlink wifi on mainline flights meaning Boeing 737 passengers can now stream movies at 38,000 feet
The airline expects to install Starlink on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes each month — more than half of United's regional fleet already offers Starlink
United Airlines has become the first major U.S. carrier to offer free Starlink wifi on a mainline flight.
Today, a United Boeing 737-800 fitted with the ultra-fast internet system flew from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Houston, before flying to Fort Lauderdale and returning to Houston.
Those logging on will experience wifi speeds of up to 250 megabits per second (Mbps), meaning that movies and TV shows can be streamed on multiple devices without buffering, lag or the need to download in advance.
United says that passengers will even be able to play live games at 38,000 feet.
What's more, the system is less affected by adverse weather thanks to "laser link" technology that enables the satellites in the system to communicate directly with each other and bypass ground stations.
Currently, even regular wifi is not universally available on flights — and connectivity can disappear altogether when planes cross remote regions and oceans.
It can be pricey, too.
For example, American charges up to $60 for monthly subscriptions and from $10 per flight.
The rollout of Starlink across United's fleet is taking place as the carrier takes delivery of new single-aisle planes with seatback screens and retrofits them to existing aircraft.
United said that eventually, over 300,000 entertainment screens will be in operation across its fleet.
"We're committed to raising the bar when it comes to the onboard experience, and with Starlink, we're changing how people fly," said David Kinzelman, United's Chief Customer Officer.
"Whether it's catching a live game, streaming an award show or working, United customers won't miss a beat when they're onboard a Starlink-equipped flight."
Starlink access is free for all MileagePlus customers. If you don't sign up for a MileagePlus account, then you won't have access to any wifi, as the old system is removed during the Starlink install.
