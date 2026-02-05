Supermarket unveils new healthy meals with fewer than 350 calories
- Sainsbury's has launched a new 'small but mighty' range of high-protein, nutrient-rich meals, responding to increased customer demand, particularly from those using weight loss medications.
- Each meal in the range contains fewer than 350 calories, provides at least 20g of protein, is a source of fibre, and contributes to one of the recommended five-a-day portions of fruit and vegetables.
- The supermarket noted a significant surge in online searches for “high protein” (up 57 per cent) and “high protein ready meals” (up 300 per cent), prompting the introduction of 19 new products.
- The new offerings include items like pesto chicken tortiglioni and beef bolognese tagliatelle, with the range expanding to include wraps, salads, sandwiches, porridge pots, cereals, and bakery items.
- This move follows a trend among other retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Greggs, Co-op, and Ocado, who have also introduced ranges catering to consumers using GLP-1 weight loss drugs.
