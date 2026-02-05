Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sainsbury’s has unveiled a new line of high-protein, "nutrient-rich" meals, responding to a surge in demand from customers using weight loss medications.

The supermarket giant, the UK’s second-largest, stated its "small but mighty" range is "perfectly portioned to support customers with reduced appetites" while fulfilling their protein and fibre needs.

Each meal contains fewer than 350 calories, provides a source of fibre, boasts at least 20g of protein, and contributes to one of the recommended "five-a-day" portions of fruit and vegetables.

Sainsbury’s noted a significant increase in online searches, with "high protein" queries up 57 per cent year-on-year and "high protein ready meals" soaring by 300 per cent, prompting the launch of 19 new products.

The new offerings include a pesto chicken tortiglioni with 35g of protein and a beef bolognese tagliatelle containing 33g.

The range also extends to high-protein wraps, salads, sandwiches, porridge pots, cereals, and natural yoghurts.

Some of the products from Sainsbury’s new range of high protein meals ( Sainsbury’s/PA )

In February, the supermarket will also launch a selection of high-protein bakery items including tortilla wraps, flatbreads and buttermilk pancakes.

James Campbell, Sainsbury’s director of fresh product innovation, said: “Making it easier for everyone to enjoy good food is something that matters to us at Sainsbury's.

“We understand people have different nutritional needs, appetites and tastes, and that continues to guide how we develop our products.

”From protein-packed breakfasts and ready-to-go lunches to smaller, nutrient-rich meals, our new High Protein and ‘Small but Mighty’ ranges are designed to offer people convenient, delicious food that they can enjoy with confidence, day in and day out.”

It follows a growing trend among retailers, with Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, and Greggs having already introduced new ranges specifically catering to consumers using GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. The Co-op is also selling “mini meals” – 250g-280g pots “inspired by global cuisines”.

Online supermarket Ocado has started a new “weight management” range which includes “GLP-1-friendly products”, that are portion-controlled and nutrient-rich, such as a tiny steak and “powdered greens” supplement.

As many as 2.5 million adults are estimated to be using weight loss jabs in the UK. The injections, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by mimicking the natural hormone which regulates blood sugar, appetite and digestion.