Weight loss jabs are ‘opportunity’ for Leon, boss says

The soaring popularity of weight loss jabs could present an “opportunity” for healthy fast-food chain Leon, its co-founder has said.

John Vincent, an original co-founder of the chain, bought the company back from Asda last year and is hoping to revive its high street restaurants.

While many fast-food chains fear the rise in weight loss jabs, Vincent told the BBC he thought there is an "opportunity for Leon-type food”, which is typically low in sugar.

He explained the food Leon originally served, such as salads, tapas and protein-rich meatballs, is the “sort of food people on weight loss jabs want to eat.”

However, he also acknowledged the rise of weight loss jabs means Leon does need to think about portion sizes.

John Vincent, one of three founders of the healthy fast food chain, says weight loss jabs present an “opportunity” (Leon/PA) ( PA Media )

Around 1.5 million people are currently using weight loss jabs in the UK. The injections, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by mimicking the natural hormone which regulates blood sugar, appetite and digestion.

But with the popularity of the appetite suppressing drugs increasing, eateries have raised concerns that the drugs could be killing the restaurant industry.

Just last week, the boss of Greggs said the drugs have led to people looking for “smaller portions”, which has affected sales.

In 2023, a survey by Morgan Stanley of 300 patients taking the drugs found that participants cut back the most on foods high in sugar and fat, reducing their consumption of confectionary, sugary drinks and baked goods by as much as two-thirds.

To tackle this problem some restaurants have started to make changes, including chef Heston Blumenthal, who launched a menu featuring reduced portion size at the Fat Duck in Berkshire in September - which he described as a “mindful experience”.

A menu change with small portions could also work for Leon, which confirmed in December that it will shut a number of its restaurants and cut jobs after appointing administrators to lead a major restructuring.

The company's boss criticised the hospitality industry’s "unsustainable" tax burden, which he cited as a contributing factor.

Cost increases and the upcoming rises in business rates meant the high street was no longer as profitable, leaving Leon to lose £10m a year.

Aside from rising costs, Vincent believes Leon is struggling because it has drifted from its original mission of providing good quality fast-food. But he plans to bring back simplicity.

“We were always about the best food for the most people,” he said. "We were not about posh fast food for posh people. That was never our intention."