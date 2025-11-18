Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sian Welby shares ‘guilt’ over her ‘glossy’ social media posts

This Morning's Sian Welby opens up on parenting 'guilt'
  • This Morning presenter Sian Welby has shared her feelings of guilt over messages asking how she balances her job with parenting.
  • In an Instagram video, Welby revealed that despite her social media appearing 'glossy and showbiz', she often feels 'at absolute rock bottom' and struggles to go to work.
  • She explained that her online presence does not show the reality of '48 hours of no sleep' or 'A&E trips'.
  • Welby described the internal conflict of choosing between work and children and questioning if she is a good mother.
  • She aims to avoid setting an unrealistic standard, stating she doesn't want her timeline to be an unachievable goal for others.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in