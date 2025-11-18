Sian Welby shares ‘guilt’ over her ‘glossy’ social media posts
- This Morning presenter Sian Welby has shared her feelings of guilt over messages asking how she balances her job with parenting.
- In an Instagram video, Welby revealed that despite her social media appearing 'glossy and showbiz', she often feels 'at absolute rock bottom' and struggles to go to work.
- She explained that her online presence does not show the reality of '48 hours of no sleep' or 'A&E trips'.
- Welby described the internal conflict of choosing between work and children and questioning if she is a good mother.
- She aims to avoid setting an unrealistic standard, stating she doesn't want her timeline to be an unachievable goal for others.