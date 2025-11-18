This Morning presenter Sian Welby has opened up about feeling guilty over messages she has received asking her how she balances her job with parenting.

Speaking in an Instagram video, the mother-of-one revealed that, though her social media may look "glossy and showbiz," some days she feels like she is "at absolute rock bottom... wondering how I'm going to go into work."

"I don't want my timeline to look like something that you should be trying to achieve when I'm not even achieving it," she added, describing how she doesn't show "48 hours of no sleep and the A&E trips... and then choosing, is it work, is it children, is it childcare, am I a good mum, I'm a bad mum," online.