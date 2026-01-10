Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sky TV down for thousands as outage sweeps UK

Customers have expressed frustration on social media over the 'unacceptable service'
Customers have expressed frustration on social media over the ‘unacceptable service’
  • Sky TV is experiencing a widespread outage across the UK, with thousands of customers reporting problems with their television and streaming services.
  • The issues began before 3 am on Saturday, peaking just before 7 am with over 8,000 reports on Downdetector.
  • Affected areas include major cities such as London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham, with 8 per cent of viewers experiencing a total blackout.
  • Customers have expressed frustration on social media over the "unacceptable service" and lack of updates from Sky regarding the disruption.
  • This latest outage follows a similar incident in May when tens of thousands of Sky TV customers were unable to watch television due to a technical issue.
