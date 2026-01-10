Sky TV down for thousands as outage sweeps UK
- Sky TV is experiencing a widespread outage across the UK, with thousands of customers reporting problems with their television and streaming services.
- The issues began before 3 am on Saturday, peaking just before 7 am with over 8,000 reports on Downdetector.
- Affected areas include major cities such as London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham, with 8 per cent of viewers experiencing a total blackout.
- Customers have expressed frustration on social media over the "unacceptable service" and lack of updates from Sky regarding the disruption.
- This latest outage follows a similar incident in May when tens of thousands of Sky TV customers were unable to watch television due to a technical issue.