Sky TV down as thousands of viewers report outages across the UK

Sky TV is down across the UK, with thousands of viewers reporting outages.
Customers have accused Sky of “unacceptable service” after complaining of receiving no update from the network hours after the issue first arose.
More than 8,000 people were reporting issues with the network just before 7am on Saturday, when the problems peaked, according to Downdetector.
The issues appeared to begin just before 3am, before peaking a few hours later, with hundreds still reporting issues throughout the morning on Saturday.
The online platform shows 8 per cent of viewers have faced a total blackout.
The listed affected areas include Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Leeds, London, Southampton and Derby.
The majority of the problems are seen to be with Sky TV, however streaming is also affected.
Customers have taken to social media to express their upset at the issue.
One said: “Seems to be a problem nationally with Sky TV, no satellite signal for many. But zero update, unacceptable service.”
Another added: “@skytv. Not-so-Good Morning, Sky! Any chance you could do us the courtesy of letting us know what's going on? No one can access live TV. It's clearly been going on for hours already, yet no a) fix, b) update or c) apology.”
The Independent has approached Sky for comment.
The latest outage comes after tens of thousands of Sky TV customers reported being unable to watch TV last May.
Most of those affected then said their TV kept crashing, leaving them unable to watch live shows.
Some users said a message stating that they had no signal popped up, while others said they could not view online content even if their internet connection was fine.
Sky Q box users said trying to load shows was not working, and that even after unplugging their TV’s, their box would crash when booted up.
It was understood that there was a technical issue causing some Sky Q boxes to go into a standby state.
A Sky spokesperson said at the time: “We’re sorry some customers had trouble accessing Sky Q last night. The issue was quickly resolved, and service has been restored.”
