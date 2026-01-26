Train operator sparks outrage after banning children from first class
- French railway company SNCF has introduced a new child-free "Optimum" section in its first-class carriages on weekday TGV trains to and from Paris.
- The premium service, designed for business travellers seeking comfort and privacy, explicitly states that children under 12 are not permitted.
- The move has sparked a backlash, with France's high commissioner for children, Sarah El Haïry, criticising the "no kids" ban as "shocking" and advocating for more family-friendly options.
- SNCF responded by clarifying that the "Optimum" offer occupies less than 8% of the available space on TGV Inoui trains and is only operational on weekdays.
- The company faces competition from Trenitalia, which offers a "Area de Silenzio" on the Paris-Lyon route, though it has not specified if children are banned from this quiet zone.